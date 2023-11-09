General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Next on The Lowdown: All you need to know about the Israel-Hamas war



The next edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, focuses on the ongoing war between the Palestinian Hamas Group and the Israeli Defence Force.



In this episode, the host of the program, Daniel Oduro, sits with the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, to discuss the way forward of the embattled country’s government.



In this interactive conversation with Shlomit, she shares that Israel is very concerned about its citizens and does not intend to hurt them.



She further disclosed that her country will eliminate the Hamas group, so, a ceasefire, being pushed for by other nations, is not the best way to go.



She maintained that the Israeli government would do everything possible to completely eradicate Hamas.



“People or countries calling for a truce or some kind of ceasefire... little understand that these measures (a ceasefire) would only allow Hamas to rearm itself, reposition itself, restructure and get ready for the next part of the war. So, if we are calling for a ceasefire, then we are just resetting a timer for a more devastating attack,” Shlomit Sufa explained.



The Ambassador also added that past Israeli governments have tried ceasefires and other settlement alternatives with Hamas, but they seem not to respond to reason.



“We've had that (ceasefire) so many times, we’ve tried so many other kinds of settlement alternatives but this terror entity but there’s no reasoning with them,” she added.



These and many other insightful topics are highlighted in the next episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch it as it airs on Monday, November 13, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:







