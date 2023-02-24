Next on People & Places: Why you need to visit the oldest EP church in Amedzofe

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

As the oldest church, not only in Amedzofe but in the whole of the Avatime Traditional Area, the EP church has served the community for over 100 years since its establishment in 1889.



Inspired by the Germans, the church was established to introduce Christianity to the Avatime community, together with schools that were also introduced side by side.



Over the years, the church has not only served as a place of worship but also a monumental site for tourists who travel to Amedzofe to have a glimpse of the church.

