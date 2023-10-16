Next on People & Places: What goes on during unveiling of new yam and ushering in the Odwira

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

In the first of the Odwira series, we brought you details about the commencement of the Odwira festival in Akropong where we explained the clearing of the path by the Bemuhene.



The second day of Odwira, on September 26, saw two main important events; the unveiling of the new yam after six weeks of a ban and the ushering in of Odwira.



It was not only exciting and beautiful to watch the youth fight over yam and the traditional priest bring in the Odwira after hours of visiting the Mamprobi, but it was also very intriguing to watch how it was all presented to the overlord of Akuapem; the Okuapehene Nana Kwasi Akuffo III.



Join us on Tuesday, October 17 as we delve into the details of Day 2 of the 2023 Odwira Festival on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch a preview of the upcoming episode below:



