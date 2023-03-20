Next on People & Places: Touring this magical canopy walkway in Ghana

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are a number of canopy walkways in Ghana, where tourists visit to experience nature and adventure.



For instance, there are canopy walkways at the Kakum National Park, Bonsu Eco Park among others.



At Amedzofe, there is a first-ever canopy walkway built by a non-profit organisation (NGO) - Herp Ghana, that has a waterfall on the side.



In this edition of People & Places, GhanaWeb visited the canopy walkway which has some 259 steps to take before getting to the entrance.



The full interview airs on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV:



