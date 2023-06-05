Next on People & Places: Taboos and unique cultural practices of this ethnic group

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023

In the last episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, the Asafotufiami festival of the Ada people was highlighted.



Our resource person, Ayiku Akuaku spoke about the history of the festival, how it came to be, and how the first few days of the festival are marked.



This week, the conversation continues, this time, with focus on how the festival is climaxed, as well as taboos that are observed by the people of the Ada Traditional area.



This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV. Do make a date.



Watch a preview of the show here:



