General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on People & Places: Spotlight on a popular Nigerian Community in Ghana – The Igbos

The Igbo King took his turn on People & Places play videoThe Igbo King took his turn on People & Places

They migrated from neighbouring Nigeria but today have become a part of the Ghanaian people, building their own community and headed by a King.

The Igbo Community in Ghana is our focus in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

Host, Wonder Ami Hagan sat with the King of the Igbo Community in Ghana – Dr. Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu who shed light about the interesting story of his people and their stay in Ghana.

This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.
https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/people-places

Catch a glimpse of the show which airs tomorrow:

