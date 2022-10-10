Next on People & Places: Spotlight on a popular Nigerian Community in Ghana – The Igbos

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They migrated from neighbouring Nigeria but today have become a part of the Ghanaian people, building their own community and headed by a King.



The Igbo Community in Ghana is our focus in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Host, Wonder Ami Hagan sat with the King of the Igbo Community in Ghana – Dr. Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu who shed light about the interesting story of his people and their stay in Ghana.



This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/people-places



Catch a glimpse of the show which airs tomorrow:



