Next on People & Places: All about the interesting chieftaincy system of the Adas

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the last and final episode of People & Places with focus on the people of Ada, Paramount Stool Father; Numo Israel Kartei Abram Akuako and Paramount Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan, Ayiko Akuako educated the GhanaWeb TV team about the chieftaincy system of the Adas.



According to him, the Akans who migrated to join the Ga Dangmes were traditionally given the mandate to lead the people of Ada as the chiefs of the 5 clans.



He also clarified the perception that Akans in the Ada group are considered ‘strangers’ and highlighted development in the Ada Traditional area.



This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch a preview of the show here:



