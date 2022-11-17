Next big protest to hit Akufo-Addo will be from NPP youth - A Plus warns

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Media personality, A Plus, has warned that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government must brace up for a massive protest.



He adds that the protest will incidentally come from within the governing New Patriotic Party's youth wing.



In a November 16, 2022 post describing why and how the protest will come about, the political activist cum musician said the demand of the youth will be for the removal of the president from office.



"The next big demonstration against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be by the NPP youth. They will hit the street to demand his removal or early congress," his post noted.



It continued: "That is when Gabby will remember a conversation we had in London some time ago. Apparently, Kwame A Plus is not the only traitor in the party. The fruits of the spirit include long suffering. Kwame A Plus the vindicated soul.



"Now all those who insulted me will be the president’s worst critics. I feeeel gooood, tanananananana. I knew that I would...God is good, God is good, god is good," the post concluded.



The government has been hit in the last few months by a number of protests over the economy and its mis/management.



The most recent was the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' which was led by lawyer Martin Kpebu along with a number of anti-government groups. They marched through the streets of Accra demanding Akufo-Addo resign over the economic hardships Ghanaians are facing.



