Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Next NDC govt will witness PWDs managing their own resources - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary

The next John Mahama administration, according to the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will ensure Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are given the opportunity to manage their percentage of the District Assemblies Common Fund.



He explained that the proposal is based on their nationwide engagement with the PWDs.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe said that the idea is also to depoliticise operations of the fund.



“When we engaged persons with disabilities, they suggested that we give them the chance to manage their fund and we have agreed to it and our proposal is that, there will be an operational account to wire their percentage into....They will appoint their own management over the fund so that it will not be under the control of politicians”, he said.



“If we depoliticise the Disability Fund and then transfer the Assembly Common Fund into the Disability Fund, they can even source funding from other sources which will make their fund grow," he added.



He further said that some of the funds from the Disability Fund will be used for highlighting the activities and plight of PWDs since advocacy for disability activities is very low.



“As we speak, there are public buildings that are not disability friendly which goes against the Disability Act. We have not been able to adhere to the act. Our public transport must be disability friendly. So the disability fund, while some will be used to deal with their day to day needs, some should be used for advocacy work in order to integrate disability issues into national issues for such persons to live normal lives like others”, he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.