General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Next NDC government will restore dignity of teachers - Dr. Apaak

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament and MP for Builsa South Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will usher in a new dawn for teachers through restoring the dignity of teachers and make them integral partners in national policy reforms.



The legislator said the era of intimidation and harassment of teachers would be a thing of the past under a new NDC government.



Teaching and learning materials to enhance teaching hee noted would be pririotise under the NDC government.



He reiterated that the automatic posting of teachers without National Service and licensure exams will be reversed under the John Mahama Administration in 2021.



”The intimidation and harassment of teachers who speak out will cease forthwith. Improved teacher conditions of service, incentives and all-round availability of Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) will be a priority. We will deepen engagement with all schools through the community, unions and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) for efficient running,” he said.



He also outlined 10 take-aways for teachers as captured in the manifesto of the NDC and they are;



The next NDC Government shall:



1. increase teachers retention premium.



2. reinstate the payment of responsibility allowances to teachers.



3. fast track promotions and applications for academic progression.



4. open special credit lines to facilitate access to loans for teachers



5. collaborate with teacher unions to implement a special regime allowing teachers to own vehicles under affordable terms.



6. abolish the mandatory national service and teacher licensure examinations for graduate teachers.



7. restore automatic employment of newly trained teachers.



8. provide teachers with free tablets to facilitate teaching and learning.



9. Amend the National Pensions Act, to allow teachers who have contributed to SSNIT for 10 years and above to collateralize their contributions for mortgage loans.



10. revisit and make functional the agenda of providing special incentives for teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.