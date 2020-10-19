General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

News anchor of renowned media house dies

Pius Amihere Eduku formerly work as a news editor with Radio Univers

Pius Amihere Eduku, a renowned journalist and news anchor of Citi FM, has reportedly died after battling with an undisclosed sickness.



According to reports making rounds on social media and other media outlets, the journalist passed away in the early hours of October 19, 2020.



Until his demise, Pius Amihere Eduku worked with Accra based Citi FM as a business reporter.



He formerly worked with Radio Univers, a Legon campus-based radio station as a news editor.



In the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2020, social media was awash with fond memories of the late journalist who has been heavily described as a “hard-working young man and an inspiration.”



Some of the farewell messages from his colleagues read “Oh Pius Amihere Eduku, you said you were getting better! Rest in Peace Bestie. What a way to start the week”



Another read; “Pius Amihere Eduku was the only one who responded to my DM to dozens of journalists for the Bloomberg financial reporting training in Accra. We kept in touch after the training. Was on his way to being a really astute journalist, if not already. Sad day! RIP Pius Amihere Eduku.



Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is yet to make an official statement about the death.



Below are some social media reactions;









I appreciate the honour to be your friend. A humble soul. Rest Well, good brother, Pius Amihere Eduku, rest well. Posted by Charles Ayitey on Monday, 19 October 2020

We are disheartened by the death of one of our former editors, Pius Amihere Eduku @piusblay, a young hardworking man who worked his hearts out and challenged his colleagues to do the same. Our condolences to his family ???? #UniversMournsPius pic.twitter.com/JhyANjNQId — Radio Univers 105.7FM (@univers1057fm) October 19, 2020

Pius Amihere Eduku was the only one who responded to my DM to dozens of journalists for the Bloomberg financial reporting training in Accra



We kept in touch after the training. Was on his way to being a really astute journalist, if not already. Sad day!



RIP @piusblay ???????? — Kojo Asante ???????? (@Mister_Asante) October 19, 2020

This is sad. Pius Amihere????

Rest in Peace. — E. K. A. (@_chiefblue) October 19, 2020

Devasted at the passing of Pius Amihere Eduku of Citi. This is terrible news.

Pius was brilliant, dedicated to his work and highly cherished.

My commiserations with his family, friends and all colleagues at @Citi973 @CitiTVGH — Afrostation???? (@SenaAffadu) October 19, 2020

