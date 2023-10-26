Newly-trained Ghanaian doctors unsure about staying in the country

Health News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Suleimana Adda, Contributor

Some newly-inducted Ghanaian doctors have expressed their unwillingness to practise in the country if conditions do not improve.



In an interview with video blogger, Lord Kweku Sekyi, the young doctors indicated that they are not certain about staying in the country due to worsening economic conditions.



According to one of the female doctors, life in Ghana is unsustainable considering the salary of medical officers and their daily expenses.



She said conditions such as bad roads also lead to additional costs in vehicle maintenance, an extra burden for young people who are starting life.



The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) inducted 508 new medical doctors to begin professional practice in Ghana. The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 21, 2023, where family members and well-wishers converged to celebrate with the young doctors.



While 20 out of the 508 inductees were foreign-trained doctors, the rest were drawn from 8 accredited training institutions in the country, including the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho.



