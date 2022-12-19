Newly-elected executives competent to snatch power in 2024 - NDC Delegates

Politics of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: GNA

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described the newly-elected National Executives as “competent” and well-able to bring the Party back to power in 2024.



“The delegates did well by electing the most competent people that will cause a nightmare to the NPP and I believe with this new crop of executives, victory is assured in 2024,” Mr Mudy Smardy, a delegate from Asawase Constituency said.



He advised the National Executives to be brave, and trustworthy, and work only for the betterment of the grassroots and Ghanaians at large.



Ms Ellen Owusu Ankomah, Deputy Youth Organiser for Obuasi West Constituency, lauded the Party leadership for organising a successful Congress and elections.



She said NDC could only win power in 2024 by staying united and doing its best to fulfil the promises to members.



Johnson K. Samlafo, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Volta Region, lauded the Police for ensuring a smooth exercise and the delegates for their comportment.



“The outcome of this election was well anticipated so I am not surprised at all. Let us all put our energies together to save Ghana from this shambolic status,” he said.



“I advise the executives not to take this opportunity for granted. The outcome of the elections should be a sign to them that just as some lost their positions due to poor performance, they could also lose theirs if they go to sleep,” Ms Akafare Elisabeth, from the Northern Region advised.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as “General Mosquito” secured a landslide victory at the NDC National Delegates Elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He beat his main challenger, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the immediate past Chairman of the Party by polling 5,569 votes whilst Mr Ampofo got 2,892 votes.



Other positions contested are Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Communication Officer, Deputy Communication Officer and Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator.







