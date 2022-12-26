Newly-elected NDC executives are a winning team – Richard Prah claims

Politics of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Richard Prah has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop throwing mud at the newly elected NDC executives as they are a winning team that could be likened to the Argentine National team.



The Argentina National Team, became world champions in the just-ended Qatar world cup 2020 with inspiration from Lionel Messi.



Rebutting claims that, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Chairmanship and leadership will not inure to the benefit of the NDC in opposition, Mr. Prah noted that, the vast experience of the team cumulatively dwarfs the experience of the NPP executives hence the wayward talk targeted at the elected team.



He was speaking on Ultimate 106 9 FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Our guys who are now in place are a winning team. You see how the Argentina team did magic at the World Cup, so is the NDC team, they are ready to win power”



“We have Asiedu Nketiah as the captain and Messi of our team, man for man the NPP cannot stand us” he laughed off.



He warned that any tricks by the NPP ahead of elections 2024 will not succeed as the NDC is wild awake with its crop of leaders and members.



“We are fully prepared for the 2024 elections and the NPP is the enemy. It is a fight for all Ghanaians not the NDC alone. As we have been saying, 2024 is a communal labour for all us. We must kick this incompetent government out”, he served notice.