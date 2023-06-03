Newly commissioned catechist dies during Communion Service at Gowrie

Religion of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: GNA

Samuel Baba Azure, a Catechist at the Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church at Gowrie in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region has died.



The Catechist passed away while celebrating a Communion Service on Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the church which also marked the end of the Easter festivities, according to the Roman Catholic doctrine.



He was part of the 105 Catechists commissioned by the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese in April 2023.



Ephraim Nyaaba Awuni, the Council Chairman of the Church who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency at Gowrie, revealed that the Catechist was delivering a sermon to the congregation when he started experiencing dizziness.



He said some of the church members who noticed that the Catechist was not feeling well asked him (Catechist) to take a rest and return to continue the Service.



However, the discomfort persisted as he walked back to his seat and nearly fell onto the Sanctuary of the Church.



This prompted some of the church members to rush him to the Hospital in Bolgatanga, but he was pronounced dead a few minutes after arrival.



“Before the start of the Service, he was ok, we did not notice anything wrong with him and he read the Gospel without any challenges, so we are shocked about his departure, but we will take it that he has accomplished his calling on earth,” the Council Chairman said.



He described the Catechist as hardworking and one who was devoted to the growth and service of the church.



Mrs Charity Azure, the wife of the Catechist, said her husband did not complain of any illness or discomfort and it came as a surprise that he passed during the celebration of the Communion Service.



The Catechist who has since been buried was 42 years and left behind a widow and three children.