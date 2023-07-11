Newly Abodease Akwamuhene pledges to bring development

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The newly Akwamuhene(The chief in charge of development) of Abodease in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom who was enstooled on July 6, 2023 has pledged to support development in the community.



According to him, the development of the town is the priority of the Abodease chief, Nana Kwadwo Anane Brempong ll and so promised to support the course.



On the other hand, he further called on the government to give them their share of the national cake especially, the Atonsu-Kuntenase road under construction which works on the road has been halted for quite some time now.



Also, he spoke about their schools which is in bad state since they are contributing their own quota as chiefs to the development of the town therefore, calls on the government to come to their aid.



He finally expressed worries in the delay of the chieftaincy litigation amongst towns in the area which is at the committee level at Manhyia Palace which he attributed the underdevelopment of the town to and pleaded with His Royal Majesty, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II to help resolve the issue.