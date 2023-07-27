Newborns to get Hepatitis B vaccine 24 hrs after birth next year

Health News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Starting next year 2024, newborns in Ghana will receive a Hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine at birth.



This is according to the Director-General (D-G) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.



The disclosure by the Director General of GHS was contained in a newspaper report by the Ghanaian Times dated July 27, 2023.



He explained that the at-birth-dose vaccine would be made part. of the country's current childhood immunisation programme and administered within 24 hours of birth.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye explained that the at-birth vaccination aims to reduce chronic HBV infections among the population.



He said the exercise will be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and receive support from the Global Fund to implement the triple elimination of Hepatitis B and Syphilis in 2024.



"In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and with support from the Global Fund, the Service will in 2024 implement the triple elimination of Hepatitis B, along with Syphilis," he said.



As part of the efforts to combat hepatitis, the antenatal service package will be expanded to include testing pregnant women for HBV, and necessary treatment will be provided for those in need.



He said the government is also working to reduce the cost of medications used for the treatment of hepatitis B and C on the global market to improve access to testing and treatment.



"The antenatal service package will be expanded to include testing pregnant women for HBV, with the necessary treatment offered to those needing it," Dr Kuma-Aboagye added.



He said the government was working towards the reduction of some medications used for the treatment of hepatitis B and C on the global market, to enhance access to testing and treatment of the disease.



Dr. Atsu Godwin Seake-Kwawu, who serves as the Programme Manager for the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, emphasized the need for increased interventions to address viral hepatitis in the country.



According to him, in 2019 alone, Ghana recorded 9.1 per cent of chronic hepatitis, contributing to 1.5 million new infections annually and 820,000 global deaths.



As part of activities to mark the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, the health experts indicated that they have a goal which is to raise awareness about hepatitis and advocate for urgent action in preventing and controlling the disease.



Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver caused by various viral infections, classified into five main types: hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, each caused by different viruses.



