Newborn found in a gutter at Adabraka

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A newborn baby has been found dead in a gutter in Adabraka, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region.



The lifeless premature baby was found around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 by some residents.



According to a Graphic.com.gh report, an eyewitness, Madam Ama Asare, she saw the lifeless baby after her attention was drawn to it by some students. “I suspect some ladies in this area might have done this. We are going to monitor them,” she said.



The police have yet to retrieve the baby's body as of the time of filing this report, Graphic.com.gh report added.



YNA/WA



