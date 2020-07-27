General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

New voters ID: 6.1m women, 5.5m men registered so far - EC

At least 11 million Ghanaians have so far registered in the ongoing voter registration exercise, according to the Electoral Commission.



Per the data available, the EC said women are registering more than men with high enthusiasm among first-time voters.



“To date, we have a total of 6,100,440 women as against 5,528,970 men who have registered.



“At the end of the fourth phase, 480,851 18-year-olds had registered as voters. This figure represents 4.1 per cent of the number of persons registered to date. Also, 419,520 19-year-olds had also registered. So, in a nutshell, the 18- and 19-year-olds make up 7.7 per cent of the register to date,” the EC boss Jean Mensa noted at a news conference in Accra Monday.



She noted,“We’re happy to note that the registration process has been inclusive and has attracted a good number of persons with disabilities. At the end of the fourth phase, 46,237 persons with disabilities successfully registered under the process. This represents 0.40 per cent of the total number registered at the end of the fourth phase”.



“We have, however, received reports that a few persons with disabilities who visited our registration centres in the field, were not always given priority as emphasised in our training programmes. Here, I’m referring, particularly to persons with hearing and speech disabilities. The Commission apologises for this breach in procedure”, she said.





