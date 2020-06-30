Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

New voter registration commences in Wa Municipality

The Electoral Commission (EC) has commenced the compilation of the new voters register at some polling stations in the Upper West Region ahead of the December 7 general election.



The nationwide exercise started June 30 and expected to end August 8, 2020, and it's being conducted in clusters.



At the Anglican Primary School Polling Station 1 &2 at Wa and the Bownori Yenge Day Nursery Polling Station at Kpongu in the Wa Municipality where the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited; it was observed that the COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to.



There was a veronica bucket at all the polling stations visited, all prospective registrants present at the registration centres were in nose masks and social distancing was also bring observed.



It was also observed that persons who went to register were first made to sanitize their hands and the fingerprint machines were also sanitized before and after capturing a person’s fingerprints.



Mr Abdulai Braimah, a Registration Officer at the Anglican Primary School Polling Station 1, told the GNA that the exercise commenced at the stipulated time of 0700 hrs and that they had not experienced any shortcoming with the registration machines.



There was also a security presence at the registration centres to ensure sanity and compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the exercise.



Mr Dauchebile Hamidu, the Registration Officer at the Bownori Yenge Day Nursery Polling Station, said the security presence at the registration centres has helped to enforce the COVID-19 protocols.



Some of the registrants told the GNA that they were so far satisfied with the registration process.





