New truck park in Tema intended to improve transit business

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: Eye On Port

The General Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Esther Gyebi-Donkor has revealed that the New Tema Truck Park is another demonstration of the Authority’s commitment to providing a safe space for transit hauliers who are an important stakeholder of the Port Authority.



“We have always tried to provide truck parks for them because they are coming from afar but what we’ve not been able to do over the years is to get a permanent trucking park for them and so we have had to move them from one area to the other and finally we have this new truck park made for them which is a permanent place and we are working on few other things to perfect the place and they will feel more at home to park while they wait for the cargo to be ready and go to their destination countries.”



She was speaking at the just-ended sensitisation workshop for haulage truck drivers at the new truck park in Tema.



She said the Authority will continue to play its role to contribute to a smooth and secure transit business for Ghana.