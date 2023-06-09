New executives of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance take office after handing over ceremony

Religion of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA), and his colleague executives have officially commenced work.



This was after the official handing over ceremony of the AAGA was held in the headquarters of the Kenya Assemblies of God in Nairobi earlier this month.



Reverend Stephen Wengam will be serving with Reverend Jude Benjamin of Gabon who is the chairman, Rev Gary Dickenson, a Missionary in Gabon who is Executive Secretary, and Rev Andrew Dubey of Malawi Assemblies of God as Deputy General Secretary.



The four distinguished personalities will oversee activities of the church on the continent and ensure it continues its progress as one of the continent’s foremost Christian denominations.



Reverend Wengam who is the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana was elected alongside the other three to steer the affairs of the country.



A statement by the church confirming the feat by Reverend Wengam said “Let’s celebrate our General Superintendent. We are indeed Shifting, Growing and Transforming. To God be the glory”.



