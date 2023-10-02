New details about passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

The death of former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor, was reported on the evening of October 1, 2023.



She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family confirmed to government-affiliated Asaase Radio.



A number of new details have been reported around the circumstances surrounding her passing.



Died at home in Eastern Region:



A family source confirmed to Graphic Online on Sunday night that the former First Lady died on Sunday [October 1, 2023] at home in the Peduase area on the Aburi mountain, a graphic.com.gh report stated.



Surrounded by family at time of death:



Accra-based Citi News also reported that the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor died at her home "surrounded by her family."



President Akufo-Addo hears news:



Even though government has yet to issue a statement on the death, Citi News and Asaase report that the president got the information shortly after it happened.



"President Nana Akufo-Addo has already visited the residence of former President Kufuor to extend his condolences," the Citi FM report stated.



In the case of Asaase, they reported that "President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to the mountains to pay a visit to the former President and her passing is said to have happened shortly before the President arrived."



A life well-lived



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the Kufuors barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



Mama Theresa as she is fondly referred to was also less than a month from celebrating her next birthday, which celebration is often on the low.



Having served as First Lady between January 2001 and January 2009, the former midwife resorted to a very low profile, rarely seen in public after her husband exited office.



