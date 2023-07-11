New borehole constructed for Assin Dadieso Community by Betwinner

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: GNA

It was all joy when Betwinner, Ghana commissioned and handed over a mechanized borehole to the Assin Dadieso Community in the central region of Ghana.



The borehole, which was fully funded by Betwinner, Ghana will provide potable water to the residents of the community.



Aforetime to the commissioning of the borehole, residents of the Assin Dadieso Community resorted to unclean water from water bodies.



Moved by the plight of the people, Betwinner, Ghana offered to construct a borehole in fulfillment of their corporate social responsibility to assist communities like Assin Dadieso in developing projects that improve the living conditions and enhance their self-reliance.



The commissioning ceremony was held on Friday, 7th July, 2023 and had in attendance Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor (Managing Director, Betwinner, Gh), Nana Kweku Afful(Chief of Assin Dadieso), Hon.Migyimah Abdul Mutalib(Assemblymember Assin Dadieso) unit committee members and other prominent residents of the Assin Dadieso Community.



Commissioning the facility, Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor, Managing Director at Betwinner, Ghana advised the community members to take good care of the borehole to prolong it's lifespan.



The Chief of the community thanked Betwinner, Ghana for extending such a kind gesture towards them. He prayed for God's continuing providence for the company and also encourage other organization to emulate such efforts.