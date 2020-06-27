General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

New Voter Roll: Doctor hints of spike in coronavirus numbers

A medical professional has indicated that the Electoral Commission (EC) is making false claims that it can ensure all citizens who partake in the voter registration exercise regard COVID-19 protocols to prevent its further spread.



According to Dr. Vishnu N. L. Abeyateye, the mass registration exercise will end just like we witnessed at the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Dr Abeyateye said, “The EC is just talking and nothing will change. There is no way they can prevent mass gathering at the registration grounds.”



He believes the EC might try and get people partaking in the registration exercise to behave “but the EC cannot assure us all protocols will be observed.”



To him, Ghanaians already do not regard all COVID-19 protocols and looking at the NPP primaries as a case study, the same outcome can be expected at the EC’s registration exercise.



Dr. Abeyateye who is concerned for the safety of all has advised the EC to cancel the registration exercise to prevent the further spread of the virus.



The Electoral Commission has scheduled the 2020 Voters Registration exercise to commence on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



The Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman E. Asare made this known to all political parties in a letter.



Portions of the letter read:



“I bring you warm greetings from the Electoral Commission and trust that this letter finds you well.”



“This letter comes to inform you that the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday, the 30th of June 2020. The registration will be held at all Registration Centres and District Offices of the Electoral Commission throughout the country.”

