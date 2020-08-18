Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

New NDC government will focus on job creation - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, says creating jobs for the youth will be a major plank of the new NDC government in 2021.



Speaking in Battor in the North Tongu constituency on the first day of his four-day visit to the Volta Region, Mr Mahama told a gathering of various interest groupings that the most critical thing that the people need now is jobs.



Mr Mahama said Ghana cannot afford to have young people graduate into a jobless economy, adding the new NDC government in 2021 will roll out one million jobs over a four year period so that people can have sustainable and decent jobs.



He also said a new NDC government will invest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and make it free. That way, Mr Mahama said, young people will be equipped with employable skills for the job market.



Touching on abandoned projects, the NDC presidential candidate promised to complete abandoned hospitals, roads as well as the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools started by the NDC government.



Mr Mahama also re-stated his pledge to pay assembly members to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

