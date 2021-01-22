Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

New Ministers: Akufo-Addo failed to prove he has depth – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Communications Minister

A former Deputy Communications Minister under the John Mahama led administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the President has failed to show depth in his appointments.



According to him, for a party that prides itself with the “we have the men” mantra, he was expecting some form of innovation in the President’s nominations.



He said, “Akufo-Addo has failed to show strength in depth in his Ministerial appointments. Same old faces, no innovation, nothing new. So much for having the men”.



The President on January 22, 2021, released a list of his Ministers he intends to work within the second term of his administration.



The list includes 30 Ministers and 16 Regional Ministers who will go through vetting in Parliament to be approved to become substantive Ministers.



The list is a blend of the old faces in his first term and some new faces who will join the team to ensure the needed development is brought to Ghana.



The President has scrapped the Deputy Regional Ministerial portfolio in his second term and intends to have only 85 Ministers in his second term.