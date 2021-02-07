General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

New MPs continue orientation, induction seminar at Ada resort

New MPs have been going through orientation

New Members of Parliament continued their orientation and induction seminar program at the Aqua Safari resort in Ada. The program started late last week and is expected to end tomorrow, February 8.



“Today's presentations have been on privileges and immunities, the business of legislation and the security of members among other things,” parliament wrote on its official Facebook page.



Photos posted on the page showed MPs from both side of the house strictly observing coronavirus protocols of mask wearing and maintaining social distance in their activities. The new MPs were conducted through the sessions by leadership of parliament.



Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had disclosed last week that re-elected Members of Parliament would have their turn next week.



On the first day of the program, Speaker Alban Bagbin tasked lawmakers to labour diligently towards making the 8th Parliament an outstanding one.



He admonished legislators to put aside partisanship and prioritize the national interest. “I want to assure members that this time around the 8th parliament of the fourth Republic will bring finality to the long protest since 2002 of trying to update and revise the standing orders,” Bagbin said.



“The new standings orders which have been proposed will clarify some areas and provide for some gaps in the current orders to facilitate the smooth functioning of the house and create more space or opportunities for members to incorporate some of the involving best practices of parliaments around the world,” he added.



Leaders on both aisles of Parliament, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu called on their colleagues – both new and old legislators – to work together in the interest of all citizens.