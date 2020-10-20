General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Immortal Acheampong, Contributor

New Life Homeopathic Clinic honoured at Ghana Business Standard Awards

Dr. Mark Agyei

New Life Homeopathic Clinic has once again received another prestigious honour in the homoeopathy industry after emerging as the overall best Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana at this year’s Ghana Business Standard Awards.



The Ghana Business Standard Awards seeks to celebrate organizations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business region and the world at large.



The event was organized by KN Unique Communications in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa, last Friday at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa.



Head Doctor of New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Mark Agyei was also awarded the “Most Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year in Alternative Medicine”.



The award is the fourth one received by the clinic in less than two years after the refurbishment of its headquarters in Dansoman-Accra with ultra-modern facilities to solve challenges facing Ghanaians in terms of health care with ease.



Some of the awards include “overall best Homeopathic clinic in Ghana in 2019”, “Most Technological Advance Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana in 2020” etc.

