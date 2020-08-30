Regional News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Boaz Orlan-Hackman, contributor

New Kwabenya-Atomic Market opened

The Assembly is expected to develop the land further into a modern market complex

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, has opened a new market, the Kwabenya-Atomic Market, bringing to closure the four (4) months existence of the Kwabenya Satellite Market located on the school park of the Kwabenya M/A Cluster of Basic Schools.



This follows successful negotiations with the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) for a parcel of their land to relocate the Kwabenya Satellite Market which was created on 27th April, 2020 as a result of the need to decongest the Dome Market in line with the observance of Social Distancing Protocol directed by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



During the lockdown period, the President directed that the Ministry of Local and Rural Development (MLGRD) ensures the various Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) in areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, then, create satellite markets to ease pressure on and decongest major markets and make them accessible to the residents.



GEMA, in response to this directive, reactivated the Taifa-Burkina and Abokobi Markets, hitherto dormant, now very actively operational, with traders from the Dome Market. However, the Dome Market continued to have more traders even after running shift.



This resulted in the creation of the Kwabenya Satellite Market which was an instant boom. It was the first time a market of that nature was created in Kwabenya, one of the populous communities in the Ga East Municipality.



However, with final year pupils already in school and possible and anticipated gradual reopening of schools, basic to tertiary, in the country imminent, it became imperative for the Assembly to relocate the Kwabenya Satellite Market.



The outcome of this need is the new market, the Kwabenya-Atomic Market, a permanent solution for the closure of the Kwabenya Satellite Market.



Government acquired the GAEC lands, 2,002.58 acres, from the traditional authorities of Kwabenya in on 3rd July, 1973 through an Executive Instrument (EI 75) and this has remained the situation since then.



At the opening of the Kwabenya-Atomic Market on Friday, 21st August, 2020, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) Abokobi, Janet Tulasi Mensah, was in great joy for the feat chalked.



She noted that the Assembly needed to do something quickly to avoid the collapse of such a great economic venture for lots of women and men in the municipality hence the approach to GAEC for a piece of their land to relocate the traders.



She said the President was committed towards advancing the welfare of women by creating jobs and enabling atmosphere for businesses to thrive, adding that the Kwabenya-Atomic Market was set to provide economic emancipation for not less than 3,000 women in the municipality.



"This Government has brought about a lot of development, especially in the Ga East Municipality. So far, we have five markets, and when you go to Abokobi and Taifa-Burkina Markets, business is booming there, in addition to the Dome Market proper, and this market (Kwabenya-Atomic) will be full within a short period and promises to be vibrant", she stressed.



Hon. Tulasi Mensah continued, "President Akufo-Addo is really working hard to improve the lives of all Ghanaians particularly women. What is happening in the municipality as a result of the booming market activities is a clear attestation of this fact and I call on all of us to support him to do even more in the years ahead".









She seized the opportunity to laud the efforts of the Member of Parliament MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, in advancing the cause of women in the municipality, highlighting on financial interventions, including the creation of an office for the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) at the Dome Market.



"Women's welfare is of paramount interest to our Hon. MP and for this reason, she's been supporting her constituents with amounts from One Thousand Cedis (GHC1,000.00) and above and myself, when we were



moving the traders to the Satellite Market, with her support, we gave some of the women monies from Two Hundred Cedis (GHC200.00) and above facilitate their businesses", she added.



Janet Tulasi Mensah assured that the necessary measures will be put in place to observe the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols.





The Assembly is expected to develop the land further into a modern market complex within the shortest possible time.



The Kwabenya-Atomic Market is located on the stretch behind the Atomic Post Office, between the Atomic Roundabout and the Ga East Municipal Hospital Junction (Digital Address: Digital Address: GE- 252 9074).

