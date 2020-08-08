Regional News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: New Juaben Traditional Council

New Juaben Traditional Council announces an end to their protestation

The New Juaben Traditional Council says it has ended its protestations on the exclusion of Juaben Traditional Area from the restructured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



This decision according to the traditional council follows communications received from the National House of Chiefs and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, that its concerns have been adequately addressed to promote harmony and understanding in the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. The New Juaben Traditional Council headed by the Juaben Manhene, Daasebre Emeritus Oti Boateng in series of letters addressed to the National House of Chiefs and recently the Parliament of Ghana, had sought to protest what it described as a “deliberate attempt to exclude the New Juaben Traditional Area from the re-structured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs (ERHC).”



But in a release signed by the Acting President, Nana Twumasi Dankwa, the New Juaben Traditional Council said it is backing down following the intervention by the National Council and the Chieftaincy Ministry, and is now going to pursue its continues support for activities that projects the image of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



