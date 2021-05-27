New Juaben South earmarks GH¢20 million to fix drainage systems

Regional News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: GNA

Isaac Appaw Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, has said GH¢20 million will be spent on fixing drainage systems in five communities in Koforidua to reduce the impact of hydrometeorological hazards.



He said the project was under the auspices of the Hydrological Service Department, which is under the Ministry of Works and Housing.



He disclosed this at the coronation of Nyerde Odikro and five other sub-chiefs at Nyerede, a suburb in the New Juaben South municipality.



The MCE said Nyerede, Two streams, Agavanya, Bornya and Trom were beneath the mountain, therefore, a drainage system would help reduce flood in the area.



He assured the Nyerede community of fixing the road infrastructure and called for the support of chiefs in the area.



He expressed the hope that his administration would restructure the Koforidua Jackson Park and modify the town to meet modern standards.



Nana Oduro Frikyi Abrokwah was enstooled as the 7th Odikro in Nyerede and five sub-chiefs namely Mankrado Nana Koranteng Abeafuo 1, Abotedomhene Nana Kwadwo Dankwa 1, Osafohene Nana Larbi Okoropor 1, Mmabaahemea Nana Akua Asare Odi 1, and Mankradohemaa Nana Akosua Okyerebea.



Nana Oduro Frikyi Abrokwah I, a retired Prison Officer, said the community’s inability to elect an Odikro for close to twelve years had affected development in the area.



He said the community was faced with challenges such as bad roads, poor state of the health centre, lack of potable water, police posts and a community day Senior high school to promote education in the area.



“Crime rate and drug abuse is on the high at Nyerede, therefore, an immediate police post will protect the people of Nyerede and reduce drug addiction,” he noted.



Nana Abrokwah said the collaborative efforts from the sub-chiefs coupled with support from the people in the area would propel for rapid development.



He expressed gratitude to the Ogyeahoho Nana Kwame Henaku II, Abiriwhene and Werepemhene of the Akuapem traditional council, for accepting him as one of Adikrofo to Abiriwman council.



Nyerede land was discovered around 1895 by Nana Kwadwo Budu, a native of Abiriw Akuapem. The area used to be a farming village for the indigenes of Abiriw Akuapem. However, it has grown to become a full township.



Nana Budu was made the first Odikro for being the founder of the land, since then Nyerede had enstooled six Odikros, namely Nana Appiah kofo, Nana Kofi Henaku, Nana kwame Budu, Nana Kwame Oboo, and Nana Amoh Henaku, including the founder of Nyerede.