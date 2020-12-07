Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

New Juaben South: Voting ends amidst heavy rains

Voting has ended in the New Juaben South constituency

Voting has ended in the New Juaben South constituency at exactly 5 pm under heavy rainfall.



The rains which started at 4:30 pm with a windstorm are still falling as of 5:15 pm.



Ghanaweb's correspondent in Eastern Region reports that Electoral officials together with party polling agents are tallying their figures and to start counting at the Koforidua Nursing Training College.





