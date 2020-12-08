General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Juaben South PC-elect fails to achieve 70,000 vote target but happy with outcome

Michael Okyere Baafi, NPP Parliamentary Candidate-elect

The NPP Member of Parliament elect, Michael Okyere Baafi has expressed contentment with the total number of votes he polled in the just ended parliamentary election despite failing to achieve his 70,000 vote target.



According to him, he has increased the 2016 result by a good number of votes which he indicated is a record-breaking effort.



"You know in politics we set a target and you work hard. We were very sure we were going to get it. But we are deterred or perturbed about what we got. What is important is that we won," he said while addressing the media shortly after he was declared the winner in Koforidua.



He assured to work harder to bring the desired development to the New Juaben South constituency.



He also called on all the constituents to unite to support him to achieve appreciable progress together.



Some of the New Juaben South constituents expressed their expectations from the newly elected MP.



"I'm happy he has won. He should come as continue with the good work. We need more jobs here. So he should come and continue," one of them said.



Others also called that he should be development-oriented and lobby for more development projects to the constituency.

