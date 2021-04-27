New Juaben South MP institutes scholarship fund

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

Micheal Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and a Deputy Minister-designate of Trade and Industry, has instituted a scholarship fund to support the youth in his area access tertiary education.



He noted that many of the young people after free Senior High School (SHS) education could not continue to the tertiary level due to financial constraints.



The Fund is therefore expected to support many needy but brilliant students to pursue higher education after SHS and contribute to nation-building.



Mr Baafi was speaking during a Town Hall Meeting at Mile 50, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality, where he appealed to the constituents to patronize the scholarship fund to ensure that no one was denied the opportunity for further studies.



He said a soft loan centre had been set up to support market women and petty traders to have access to soft loans to expand their businesses and improve the local economy.



He entreated hawkers who plied their trades on the shoulders of roads in Koforidua town to heed advice by the Municipal Assembly officials to relocate to the market centre for their safety and ensure sanity in the area.



To ease congestions at the central business district of Koforidua and market centres, the MP plans to construct mini-markets at strategic locations in the Municipality.