Source: The Herald

New Infectious Disease Center awaiting president’s return from self-isolation

The Completed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre

The 100-bed Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre (GIDC), has been completed but waiting for inauguration by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he is out of the 14-day self-isolation.



GIDC, will be used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients as well as others afflicted by infectious diseases such as cerebrospinal meningitis.



The Herald's information is that the private sector-driven project, has been completed for some weeks now but for the President's absence from the public space over fears of COVID-19, although he was reported to have tested negative of the deadly virus after being in contact with an unknown person, who later tested positive.



A special purpose vehicle; named Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, spearheaded the construction of the country's first infectious diseases isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.



It had drawn financial support from various private and public sector organizations and high net worth individuals.



Work on the facility began in mid-April after President Akufo Addo used video conferencing facilities to superintend a ceremony to break ground for work to start.



The 48th Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) undertook the civil engineering part of the construction of the 100-bed Centre.



It is not clear when the project would be commissioned for use by patients of COVID-19.



The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was set up shortly after the country confirmed its first few cases of the novel coronavirus.



The business executives who established the fund donated 100,000 cedis each in support of its projects, the biggest of which is the infectious disease treatment facility.



Several other corporate organisations and individuals contributed funds towards the facility.





