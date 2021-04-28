New High Commissioner of Ghana to Australia takes steps to deepen ties with the State of Queensland

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Ob Abenser, Contributor

On Monday 8 March 2021, the High Commissioner of Ghana to Australia H.E Dr. Joseph Agoe met with the Treasurer of the State of Queensland, Hon. Cameron Dick who is also the Minister for Investments.



The meeting formed part of efforts to strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and the State of Queensland and a first step toward sourcing investments from Queensland.



The High Commissioner commended Australia for the prudent and efficient management of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the discipline of the people. This has allowed life in Australia to return to near normal because of which an in-person meeting such as the one with the Minister could be held. He also apprised the Minister on Ghana Government efforts to manage the pandemic and return the economy to pre COVID-19 situation and further growth.



The High Commissioner informed the Treasurer of his intention to draw investors from Queensland to Ghana in sectors in which Queensland has comparative advantage such as, Agro business, mining, health, and education.



The Minister [indicated his pleasure in receiving the High Commissioner, while commending the hardworking and law-abiding nature of Ghanaians in Queensland. The Minister also lauded their invaluable contribution to the Queensland Community.



He assured the High Commissioner of the readiness of his Government to do business with Ghana in the Mining, Mining Equipment, Technology, Education and Agricultural Sectors. The Minister designated the Deputy Under-Treasurer, Michael Carey to link the High Commission to the relevant Agencies such as Trade and Investment Queensland (QIT) for appropriate action.



Hon. Cameron Dick has vast experience in Government and previously served Queensland as the State’s Attorney-General, the Minister responsible for Industrial Relations, Education, Health and now responsible for driving economic growth and job creation across the State. He is therefore best placed to advise on possible sectors in which the Queensland Government and Private Sector may be willing to invest in Ghana.