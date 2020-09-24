Regional News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

New GPRTU Chairman promises to set up a Credit Union

Chairman of GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiamah

Newly elected Chairman of the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Nana Nimako Bresiamah says under his leadership, the union will establish a Credit Union to offer the best credit products for members.



Speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong, the Chairman with 39 years experience in managing the Kumasi branch of the union says the FPRTU must have a new face and new directions with the key aim of the welfare of members at heart.



The resources of GPRTU he opined is not for an individual hence he would provide an accountable leadership to ensure that members are supported in time of need through the Credit Union.



Nana Nimako said the GPRTU through a collective mind would succeed hence the need for members to support him so he will achieve the goals and objectives he has in place for the GPRTU.



He seeks to expand the membership of the GPRTU so all transport unions could come under the GPRTU net.



The Union he explained was established to ensure the efficient management of private road transport in Ghana and that is something he wants to ensure is solidified.



When asked what the former chairman did that negatively affected the GPRTU, which he will not do, he said the former chairman was autocratic, did not do things in the interest of members, a situation he said infuriated members.



”I will not be an autocratic leader. I will work in the interest of members. My interest is to work for the people and not my selfish interest,” he added.

