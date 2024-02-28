New Force to begin regional tour on March 1

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The leader and founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has announced his upcoming tour of all 16 regions in the country.



Mr. Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, announced this on X on February 28, 2024.



The tour will begin on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Frankies Hotel, where he is scheduled to meet the people of Nima.



“I am embarking on a tour. 16 regional tours, and Nima is in first place.



"I am coming, so we can talk and tell me anything you need. You are very important to me, so be there,” Mr. Bediako stated.



The New Force was founded by Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako.



The 43-year-old man is aiming to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.