General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: 3 News

New ECOWAS Chair Akufo-Addo convenes meeting over Mali crisis

Chairman of the ECOWAS, President Akufo-Addo

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has summoned an ECOWAS meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 over the political crisis in Mali.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, revealed this at a press conference in Accra.



She said the meeting forms part of the mediation process to return Mali to constitutional rule.



“The consultative meeting being convened by the chair of the authority of Heads of States and Government on the political situation in Mali on September 15, 2020, at Peduase is part of the mediation efforts of ECOWAS to return Mali to constitutional rule and to prevent them from deteriorating further.”





