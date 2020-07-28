General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

New 655 coronavirus cases push cumulative case count to 33,624

Death toll remains 168

Ghana has recorded 655 new cases of coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.



The latest update sends the total number of confirmed cases to 33,624. The death toll remains 168 while recoveries/discharges have increased to 29,801, leaving the country with 3,655.



Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cases record so far:



Greater Accra Region - 17,383



Ashanti Region - 8,229



Western Region - 2,563



Central Region - 1,362



Eastern Region - 1,244



Volta Region - 588



Bono East Region - 436



Bono Region - 426



Western North Region - 363



Northern Region - 308



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 174



Ahafo Region - 121



Upper West Region - 79



Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9





