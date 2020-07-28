You are here: HomeNews2020 07 28Article 1019239

General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New 655 coronavirus cases push cumulative case count to 33,624

Ghana has recorded 655 new cases of coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The latest update sends the total number of confirmed cases to 33,624. The death toll remains 168 while recoveries/discharges have increased to 29,801, leaving the country with 3,655.

Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cases record so far:

Greater Accra Region - 17,383

Ashanti Region - 8,229

Western Region - 2,563

Central Region - 1,362

Eastern Region - 1,244

Volta Region - 588

Bono East Region - 436

Bono Region - 426

Western North Region - 363

Northern Region - 308

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 174

Ahafo Region - 121

Upper West Region - 79

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9

