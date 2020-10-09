Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Never should we allow NDC to have their way in Ekumfi – MP

Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe

Then Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Acquaculture who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has urged his constituents not to allow the NDC party to dominate in the Ekumfi Constituency again.



According to him, this is the first time the NPP has won in the Ekumfi Constituency since the Fourth Republic hence the party will work hard to maintain its winning streak.



“We have wasted our vote over the years without getting any benefits from the NDC party and their MPs. But the NPP government has totally transformed the Ekumfi Constituency in terms of development. Let’s all maintain the seat because it now belongs to the New Patriotic Party.”



“Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government has brought development to the Ekumfi Constituency. We’ve gotten a Factory which is first in history, we have employed many Youth, accessibility of potable water, re-shaping of major deplorable roads so I am recommending New Patriotic Party for the good people of Ekumfi.”



Addressing the the gathering after he filled his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission office at Ekumfi Esaakyire he advised his constituents to stay away from elections voilence.



“We should be looking forward to nothing but victory, so I am appealing to you all to remain united and let peace reign among us all.”



Ato Cudjoe “I am appealing to you all to also vote massively for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Ato Cudjoe to maintain our seat as a President for Ekumfi to get more developments".



“We shouldn’t entertain the NDC party in the Ekumfi Constituency anymore else they will collape the factory we have gotten.”

