Nevada State senator honours Ghana's Edmond Sarpong for excellent leadership

Diasporia News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Ghana Association of Las Vegas, Edmond Sarpong, has received multiple honours from the Senator of Nevada State, Jacky Rosen; the Congresswoman of Nevada State, Susie Lee; the City of Las Vegas Council, and the AfrikFest Las Vegas.



The recognitions were in celebration of his excellent leadership.



In a citation read about his impact, Edmond was described as a person who has been a "driving force in our community."



A merit award plaque given to him read, "In appreciation and appreciation of your mission to elevate and share the Ghanaian culture on the diaspora."



In his address to the gathering, Edmond expressed his gratitude to all who have helped and continue to support his work.



"I just want to say thank you for the support we have received so far. It's been almost 5 months of my administration and in fact, as you all know, we are doing a lot of work. What you are seeing is a testament of what we can achieve if we all unite with a common heritage and a purpose.



"In fact, when I became president, I dreamed of really uniting people and also elevating the African culture everywhere we are, and as you can all see, we are doing it. But, we wouldn't be able to do it without the support we receive from everybody in our community.



"We've seen people from everywhere come out in their numbers to support every event we have organised so far and for that, I really want to say thank you. To all those who showed up for the Sarkodie event, that was an amazing.. let's keep the African spirit alive," he said.



He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his colleagues leaders of the Ghana Association of Las Vegas, as well as the Africa Chamber of Commerce Las Vegas and AfrikFest Awards for all the roles they played in these honours.



Edmond Sarpong was inducted into office as President of the Ghana Association of Las Vegas, a vibrant community of African professionals boasting a membership of 3000, on July 1, 2023.



The association strives to create a platform in Las Vegas and beyond, celebrating Ghanaian heritage while making positive contributions to the local Nevada community.















AE/MA