Netizens react to Mahama’s boycott of 66th Independence Day anniversary parade

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama on March 5, 2023 disclosed that he would not be attending Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration in the Volta Region.



According to the aspiring presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Independence Day celebration is a national event in the country but has unfortunately been turned into a political jamboree by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence his decision not to associate himself with political events.



"I am not going to be in Ho because I don't want to be part of an NPP jamboree," the former President said, whilst speaking with the media concerning the celebration.



The decision by John Dramani Mahama was met with mixed reactions from internet users. A section of them described the former president’s decision as apt and a bold statement, while others believe his absence does not show statesmanship.



Here are the reactions of netizens:



