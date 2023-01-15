You are here: HomeNews2023 01 15Article 1695548

General News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens descend on Mahama over his comments on Agenda 111 project

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has come under intense backlash over his recent comment on one of government’s flagship programme, Agenda 111.

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, Mahama mentioned that although the Agenda 111 programme is in its fourth year, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has nothing to show for it.

“The ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians seriously. Enough of the slogans, ” John Dramani Mahama wrote on his Twitter page.

Reacting to this, some netizens have described Mahama's comment on the Agenda 111 project as false.

According to the users of the bird app, the former president’s statement that Agenda 111 is in its fourth year is inaccurate because the initiative was announced in April 2020 during President Akufo-Addo's 8th COVID address to the nation.

They subsequently noted that the sod-cutting ceremony for the programme was held in August 2021.

Others, on the other hand, accused Mr Mahama of lacking new messages for Ghanaians.

