Nepotism, cronyism masquerading as businesses in Ghana - Naana Jane

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has condemned what she says is nepotism being masqueraded as businesses in Ghana.



Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch at UPSA in Accra Monday, the former education minister said the Ghanaian economy must work for all since the country belongs to all Ghanaians.



“Nepotism, cronyism masquerading as businesses is not good for us. Ghana is better than that. Let there no be a doubt that Ghana belongs to all of us and not few individuals who arrogate to themselves the power to share our natural resources,” she said.



Ghana’s economy working for few people – Mahama



Former President John Mahama says the Ghanaian economy under President Akufo-Addo is working for a few people instead of all Ghanaians.



According to him, the NDC will put in place measures to ensure that the economy is able to support every Ghanaian regardless of their political affiliation or background.



“Ghana’s economy is not working for the people, it is working for only a few. We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic performance of this government,” the NDC flagbearer told the gathering at the party’s manifesto launch at the UPSA Hall in Accra Monday.



Mr Mahama also promised: “We will put an end to the vindictive targeting and collapse of Ghanaian businesses”.





