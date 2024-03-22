Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V gazetted as Ada Foah chief

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V has been officially affirmed and gazetted as the substantive chief of Ada Foah, as announced by a statement issued and signed by Nomo Morris ID Dadah, the Stool Father of Tetteyga Stool, Ada-Foah.



The announcement comes following a judgment delivered by the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Friday, 24th November, 2023. The judgment, rendered in Suit No. NHC.3/GAR/2021, entitled Nene Dornu Dugbartey & 2 ors vs Morris Dadah & 3 ors, reaffirms Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V's position as the legitimate chief of the Tetteyga Stool of Ada Foah.



The statement further highlights that there have been attempts by certain individuals to spread falsehoods and disinformation regarding the judgment. Additionally, there are individuals claiming authority in Ada Foah who are not recognized by the Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V's administration.



In response to these developments, the statement advises the general public to disregard these elements and directs all matters concerning Ada Foah, including land interests, to the Office of Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V, the Dadah Gate, the Administrators, or the Tetteyga Council of Ada Foah.



To corroborate the announcement, copies of the certified true summary judgment by the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, as well as the registration of Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V into the National Register of Chiefs, have been provided.



With this affirmation and support from the National House of Chiefs, Nene Tekpetey Dadah Tetteyga V is poised to lead Ada Foah with legitimacy and authority, ensuring stability and progress within the community.