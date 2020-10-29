Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Nene Sakite II hands over new High Court edifice to Judicial Service

Nene Sakite II, others in a group photograph

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 joined His Royal Majesty Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to inaugurate a new high court complex in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.



The new high court, initiated and funded by the Paramount Chief, Nene Sakite II, in conjunction with the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, comprises facilities such as courtrooms, offices, a docket section and washrooms.



Detailing the genesis of the concept and desire for the high court in the jurisdiction since 1999, the Konor said discussions with elders of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council recognized the need for a high court with the long distances to Koforidua and other cities to access justice playing a major role in the decision.



Nene Sakite II said he was motivated by the prospective benefits a high court would bring to the people.



“Our ambitions were high but initially, we were encouraged by the prospective benefits the project would bring. It will appreciatorily shorten travelling distances for people in pursuit of judicial interventions of various sorts. In addition, it will be one more room in the heart of the judicial system in Ghana,” said the Konor.



Though a lot of challenges threatened the commencement of the project, the paramount chief said, he and his elders never gave up.



What nearly slipped through our fingers is ours now, said the chief eliciting applause from the audience.



He praised the commitment of the traditional service to spread out its services to the people.



“Now I dare say that the judicial service has by an example taken a bold step towards decentralization of service,” he said with the conviction that the move would demonstrate to other state departments that they can also come closer to the people to assure them of their efficiency and achievements.







As part of suggestions to speed up justice delivery in the area, the paramount chief requested that the justice system, “as early as practicable,” transfer all cases from Manya Krobo [from other high courts] for speedy trial at the new high court.



He also called for the institution of a district court at Manya Krobo.



The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah noted that the sanctity of the law remained the only panacea for the continued existence of any nation which is the very reason it must be guarded jealously.



“If we are to survive and thrive as a nation, then the law must be in robust health, be applied to all, and policed all,” he stressed.



Describing the Konor’s gesture as “a great testament to the non-law and non-state actors to the accomplishment of justice in our country,” Justice Anin Yeboah averred that the proximity of a high court to the people whom it deems to serve would reduce the cost of justice to them who hitherto had no choice but access justice 50km away in the regional capital, Koforidua.



The commissioning of the high court, he added, will complement the justice needs of the citizenry in that jurisdiction where only a district and circuit court existed.



“Now that the law is accessible here at the high court, I wish to urge all citizens to take advantage of its vast powers to deal with all kinds of cases as a high court with original jurisdiction,” said the CJ.



With elections only a little over a month away, Justice Anin-Yeboah observed that Ghana’s elections, typical of any elections elsewhere, could be troubled with differences and the courts remained the most reliable arbiter.



“Our elections, as with any elections in the world, can be fraught with misunderstanding, suspicion and disagreement. Where issues arise, we must seek the guidance and adjudication of the law as the only resort,” the CJ counselled with the firm conviction that violence and insurrection could not be means of resolution of electoral conflicts.



He urged the judicial staff who would operate from the facility to live up to the highest ideals of the law by ensuring that they are fair and just to encourage them to seek redress from the judiciary.



On his part, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey acknowledged the critical roles courts play in seeking redress.

He was happy that justice was now close to the people, away from the practice of seeking it from far and at a cost.



“We most at times have to travel several miles to have our legal issues addressed. Today, the good people of Lower Manya Krobo and its surroundings have cause to rejoice as we officially commission this high court edifice,” Mr. Ayertey stressed.



He articulated his appreciation to the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Service, the Traditional Council and all who contributed to the full completion of the edifice.



In attendance were High and Circuit Court judges, the traditional authorities, Assembly Members, religious leaders and security personnel among others.

