Nene Sakite II confers 2023 Yokama title on air traffic controller, girl child coordinator

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Sakite II has announced Miss Felicia Koryoe Nanor, a retired Girl Child Coordinator and Miss Evelyn Oye Lamptey, an Air Traffic Controller at the Ghana Civil Aviation respectively as Yokama (Ideal Woman) for the year 2023.



The celebration of the two women at the forecourts of the Konor’s palace at Odumase-Krobo brings to twenty-three the number of Yokama crowned over the past twenty years since the institution of the title by Nene Konor in 2003.



The envious title is crowned on virtuous women who have demonstrated worthy qualities over the year as part of the annual Ngmayem festival, bringing together women of distinction to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the development of their respective communities.



Explaining the inspiration behind the Yokama title, Nene Sakite II eulogized the motherly qualities of the Krobo deity called Nana Klowerki, who he said bears qualities of power, and influence and is gifted.



According to him, the Yokama is organized to purposely inspire women to succeed in all endeavours. “We do this purposely to encourage our women to excel at all times,” said the chief.



Nene Sakite called on women to emulate the exploits of Nana Klowerki to be role models for their children by ensuring proper parenting and child upbringing to ensure that children grow up with the right values.



The two women were decorated with a sash by the Konor, Nene Sakite II to symbolize their official recognition as the 2023 women of virtue.



Chairperson of the event, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the greater Accra region expressed satisfaction that the community had come together to celebrate the achievements of its women as well as inspire the rising generation.



Referencing the theme for this year’s festival, ‘A Time For Togetherness,’ the lawmaker underscored the need for unity and support.



According to her, the women being celebrated are not just achievers but trailblazers, leaders and a beacon of inspiration for young women who have broken barriers.



About the two Yokama



Miss Evelyn Oye Lamptey’s passion for advocacy and the feeling towards improving the lives of others has pushed her into taking initiatives towards improving the lives of others.



She has been a strong advocate for young men and women and a passionate advocate for girls in STEM which serves as a driving force for establishing her foundation, ‘Girls With Wings Foundations’ to empower girls to develop an interest in the aviation disciplines, believe in themselves and nurture them to be responsible citizens through sponsorship.



Speaking to the media after her decoration, Miss Evelyn Oye Lamptey bemoaned the fact that only three women make up the total number of eighty air traffic controllers in Ghana.



Her foundation therefore seeks to motivate young girls to embrace the interest to pursue opportunities in the aviation industry such as piloting, air hostess, engineering, air traffic controllers, etc.



Expressing her gratitude to Nene Sakite for the honour, she said she would leverage her recognition to continue to offer mentorship to young women, particularly in rural areas, to offer them various role models whom they can look up to.



She encouraged the young girls to take their studies seriously, to enable them to achieve their dreams.



On her part, Felicia Koryoe Nanor expressed her gratitude to the Konor for recognizing her contribution to humanity and bestowing the title on her.

According to her, the honour would encourage her to continue to offer further support for the less privileged children in society.



The creche and nursery owner is also a mentor for several young persons and has supported several students to pursue higher education.