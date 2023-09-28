Nene Dr. Tei-Djahene Korabo marks 25 years of enstoolment as Manya Matse and Senior Asafoatse

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The silver jubilee celebration of the enstoolment of His Royal Majesty, Nene Dr. Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, Manya Matse, and Senior Asafoatse of the Shai State in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region was celebrated on Saturday, September 23, 2023 climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs and people of the area.



The event held in pomp pageantry and glamour saw several prominent personalities in attendance, with eye-catching cultural performances from various groups.



The celebration marked alongside the annual Ngmayem festival of the people of Manya-Jorpanya, marked 25 years of unprecedented development of the area from a rural community to a contemporary settlement.



Nene Dr. Tei-Djahene Korabo speaking at the event averred that though several impediments threatened the smooth transformational agenda of the area, they persisted.



“The road towards the upliftment of Manya-Jorpanya hasn’t been smooth but God has seen us thus far,” he told his people.



Noting that there was more ahead of the community in terms of its developmental agenda, the Senior Asafoatse entreated the people to continue to support the leadership of the area to enable them to do more.



Recalling how he assumed his current position in 1997 as Manya Matse and Asafoatse, the traditional leader said the kingmakers, amid the search for a suitable candidate for the vacant stool, enstooled him as the most appropriate heir apparent.



Narrating his motivation to undertake several projects to address the needs of the people, Nene Dr. Tei-Djahene Korabo recounted various impediments that threatened the smooth implementation of his transformational agenda however, he said he persevered to achieve what has been realized so far.



The special guest of honour and Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong in wishing for long life for the chief eulogized his successful reign of unprecedented developments for the people of Manya-Jorpanya.



Citing the Sankofa adage to buttress the point, the regional minister called on indigenes of the area to always return home to offer a hand of support for the chief to enable him to pursue his developmental agenda.



“We always need to return home, wherever we find ourselves, we should always honour invitations to return home,” said the minister.



According to Mr. Acheampong, the government owed it a duty to compliment the works of chiefs in their respective areas to ensure that the people were the ultimate beneficiaries.



He stated: “Government must support the commendable efforts of traditional leaders like this for the betterment of the people.”



Emphasizing that the chieftaincy institution is a rallying establishment that binds the people together, the Eastern Regional minister attributed the peace and unity in the country to the role of the chieftaincy institution unlike what pertains in several African countries riddled with conflicts.



This he added was of utmost importance to the government which prompted it to offer its support to the chieftaincy institution.



He urged the youth to emulate the massive transformational agenda of the chief to also leave behind a trailblaze.



The minister also praised the people for preserving the integrity of their forest cover unlike what pertains in most parts of the Eastern Region.



Nana Obokom Attah XII, Chief of Gomoa Desum and Amankrahene of Akyampim in the

Central Region stressed how far Dr. Tei-Djahene Korabo has brought the Manya-Jorpanya area and urged the people to rally behind the chief to enable him to advance the cause of the people.



He donated an amount of GHC4,000 to the chief as his widow’s mite towards the development of the community.



Delivering a speech on behalf of Fred Offei, the DCE for Shai Osudoku, Assemblyman for Agomeda electoral area, and presiding member for the Shai Osudoku District Assembly, Noah Osabutey also reiterated earlier calls for peace to enhance in the district.



Mr. Osabutey said that Manya-Jorpanya was gradually assuming the status of an industrial hub with many factories springing up, and education for the youth was still important to enable them to benefit from the various job opportunities that the industries bring.



He said though the security situation in the area was good, some criminal elements were infiltrating the district and therefore called for vigilance from the people to ensure that such elements were apprehended.



The DCE called on newly-turned 18-year-olds to take advantage of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by registering to enable them to exercise their franchise in the 2024 general elections.



